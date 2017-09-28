An Oreo With A Twist…(Pun somewhat intended)

For the longest time we’ve only known two types of Oreo, regular and the always appreciated Double Stuff. Then someone, somewhere, in the deep recesses of Oreo Headquarters, came up with the idea to make an Oreo flavor for every occasion and for every flavor combination. Some worked. Some didn’t. Some flavors we agreed on. Some we didn’t. But now comes the aforementioned twist….and it’s one I think we can ALL agree on. Oreo Hot Chocolate. We need something to galvanize us as a nation. And I think THIS could be the very thing. Look for it in stores a couple of weeks from now. 8 packets for $3. Unity in a cup. Let the healing begin.