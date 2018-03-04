OSF Partnering With EMS To Launch New App

OSF HealthCare is partnering with area Emergency Medical Service Providers to launch a mobile application that is designed to help save lives.

The mobile application, Twiage, introduced through OSF Innovation, will be accessible to first responders when responding to an emergency. They’ll be able to pull up the applications on a tablet or phone, contact the emergency physician and plug in vital information while treating the patient on the way to the hospital.

This includes patient identification, type of emergency and what medical intervention is taking place.

The app also includes GPS, allowing doctors and nurses to track first responders.

