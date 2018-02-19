Pair Arrested For Business Burglaries

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office say two men were taken into custody Sunday in the 6000 block of Plank Road in Bellevue in connection with a rash of burglaries in the Peoria area.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says 38-year-old Eric Schaad, of Peoria, and 28-year-old Richard Hoyle, of Pekin, were caught breaking into a local bar around 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

They were booked on numerous counts of business burglary, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools.

The pair are suspected of being involved in over 15 business burglaries in the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

