Panera Bread Recall

Panera Bread announced a nationwide recall of cream cheese products sold in the company’s United States bakery-cafes. The products included in the recall are all varieties of unexpired 2- and 8-ounce cream cheese products with an expiration date before April 2, 2018.

According to the press release, the organism found in the samples can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths to pregnant women. Healthy individuals may only suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Consumers in possession of these products should discard them immediately and contact Panera Bread Customer Service at 1-855-6-PANERA from Monday through Sunday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST, or visit panera.custhelp.com for a full refund. For any other questions, you can visit www.panerabread.com/recall.

Affected 2 oz. Cream Cheese Varieties: Plain Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Plain Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Chive & Onion Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Honey Walnut Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Wild Blueberry Cream Cheese.