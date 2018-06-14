Parking Fee Will Be Implimented At Glen Oak Fireworks

The Glen Oak fireworks will not be free anymore.

The Peoria Park Board voted Wednesday to charge a parking fee for the July 3 event.

The annual fireworks display at Glen Oak Park barely avoided being cut from the park district budget last year.

The Journal Star reports that board approved levying a per-car fee rather than charging each person for admission. The amount has not been determined.

Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill is quoted as saying the action would no different than people who pay to park to attend a sporting event or a concert.

Previously, the Glen Oak fireworks were free of charge, with volunteers walking through the crowd asking for donations to help pay for the following year’s fireworks.

Cahill says the parking fee will be implemented at other park district sponsored events during the year. However, events along the Peoria riverfront will not be subject to the fee in accordance due to agreements made with the City of Peoria and Caterpillar.

