Pedestrian Bridge Collapse At Florida International University

(AP) – A newly installed pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area and it’s not immediately clear if anyone is injured.

The 950-ton span fell Thursday afternoon at the university’s main Miami-area campus.

Local live television reports show five or six vehicles trapped under a pedestrian bridge that has collapsed at a Florida university.

The TV broadcasts also showed several people being loaded onto ambulances immediately after the collapse.

The 950-ton section of bridge was installed Saturday. The bridge’s main 174-foot span was previously assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.

(This story will be updated)

