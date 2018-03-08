Pekin City Hall Evacuated After Pipe Bomb Discovered
By 1470 WMBD
|
Mar 8, 2018 @ 1:00 PM

Pekin City Hall was evacuated Thursday morning after a pipe bomb was found in a safe.  Everyone in the building was evacuated safely.

Pekin police public information officer Billie Ingles said police confiscated a safe from a suspect’s residence and brought it to their station Thursday morning.

The suspect was arrested on meth-related charges on Wednesday.

When police opened the safe, a pipe bomb was found. The city hall building, which also contains the police station, was evacuated.

The Peoria police bomb squad safely detonated the bomb in the parking lot.

Ingles said everyone returned to the office shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday.

 

The post Pekin City Hall Evacuated After Pipe Bomb Discovered appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

RELATED CONTENT

Clean Needle Exchange Coming To Peoria BU Police Chief Receives No Confidence Vote Alabama School Shooting Leaves One Student Dead Court Grants Resentencing For Peoria Man In Double Killing Four Points By Sheraton Could Open In Late Summer DOJ To Sue California, Sparks Backlash
Comments