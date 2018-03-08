Pekin City Hall Evacuated After Pipe Bomb Discovered

Pekin City Hall was evacuated Thursday morning after a pipe bomb was found in a safe. Everyone in the building was evacuated safely.

Pekin police public information officer Billie Ingles said police confiscated a safe from a suspect’s residence and brought it to their station Thursday morning.

The suspect was arrested on meth-related charges on Wednesday.

When police opened the safe, a pipe bomb was found. The city hall building, which also contains the police station, was evacuated.

The Peoria police bomb squad safely detonated the bomb in the parking lot.

Ingles said everyone returned to the office shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday.

