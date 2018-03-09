Pekin Man Charged In Pipe Bomb Incident

A 30-year-old Pekin man faces felony charges after police confiscated and detonated a pipe bomb found in his vehicle following a drug-related traffic stop.

The Pekin Daily Times reports Andrew Waller faces possession of an explosive device and possession of methamphetamines with intent to deliver.

A safe, found inside Waller’s vehicle, was seized early Thursday morning during a traffic stop and taken back to the Pekin Police Department. Police obtained a warrant to open it, finding the bomb and scale inside. Waller was also carrying meth in his wallet according to charges.

Pekin City Hall, which contains the police department, was on lock down for about two hours on Thursday.

Waller faces charges of possessing an explosive device and possession of methamphetamine with intention to deliver. His bond was set at $750,000.

The Pekin Daily Times reports Waller is not allowed to contact one of his attorneys in two cases pending against him. He’s accused of striking a car with a golf club and stating people need to stop coming down his street, repeatedly punching a man who had passed his vehicle in those cases.

Waller made multiple concerning Facebook posts on Wednesday, one referenced both his lawyer and the Pekin police department. The post mentions he intended to sue the department for “harassment and brutality.”

Waller told police he “received a bomb from another source,” and acknowledged it contained shrapnel before they detonated it.

