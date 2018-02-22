Pekin Man Part Of Federal Elder Fraud Sweep

A Pekin man will be sentenced in federal court Feb. 28 after admitting he defrauded an elderly victim.

The Justice Department says Daryl Wright, 42, admitted he engaged in a two-year scheme that defrauded an elderly victim of nearly $100,000.

Wright is among more than 250 defendants included in an announcement by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Justice Department of “the largest coordinated sweep of elder fraud cases in history,” according to a Justice Department news release.

The charged elder fraud schemes caused losses of more than a half-billion dollars.

Wright has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest Oct. 2, 2017.

Wright was indicted in September 2017 and on Nov. 22, 2017 pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud.

Wright admitted that beginning in 2015 and continuing until April 2017, he defrauded the victim under the premise that Wright’s father had died and he was to inherit a large sum of money. Wright told the victim that he needed to borrow money to receive the inheritance check and that he would pay back the victim from the inheritance money. Federal prosecutors say Wright, in fact, had no such inheritance check and the money he obtained from the victim was used to support his lifestyle and for his personal benefit.

Another part of the scheme was that Wright gave the victim a continual source of reasons why the inheritance check was delayed or he was unable to obtain it.

Prosecutors say, for example, Wright said he needed money to pay taxes and for processing fees; for claimed arrests, car accidents, and hospital stays that did not occur; or, for car repairs so he could travel to pick up the check.

Wright asked the victim to wire the money using money transfers at Walmart in Pekin to Walmart stores located out of state.

At sentencing, the maximum penalty for wire fraud is up to 20 years in prison.

The Justice Department said the Pekin Police Department investigated the charges.

The post Pekin Man Part Of Federal Elder Fraud Sweep appeared first on 1470 WMBD.