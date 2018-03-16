(AP) – The Pentagon says all seven service members aboard a U.S. helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed.

The Pentagon says in a statement Friday that the crash does not appear to be the result of enemy activity and is under investigation.

The U.S. military helicopter crashed in western Iraq, U.S. officials said Thursday.

The helicopter is used by the Air Force for combat search and rescue, and was in transit from one location to another when it went down Thursday afternoon near the town of Qaim in Anbar Province

The Pentagon said an accompanying U.S. helicopter immediately reported the crash and a quick-reaction force comprised of Iraqi security forces and Coalition members secured the scene.

The post Pentagon: No Survivors In Helicopter Crash In Iraq appeared first on 1470 WMBD.