Ummmm….ok, cool.

It’s just, I don’t understand the need to tell people that’s what you’re going to say. If you want to say Merry Christmas instead of Happy Holidays, fine…but why do we need to know your plan for your Seasonal Greeting? You don’t need anyone’s permission, just like you don’t need permission to say ‘hello’ or ‘goodbye’ or ‘I’m hungry’.

Just. Say. It.