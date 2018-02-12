The future of the Peoria Ag Lab is again in doubt.

The National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research in Peoria is among research laboratories slated to be closed under President Trump’s proposed 2019 budget. That’s according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Budget and Program Analysis.

A previous Trump budget proposal last May also included the closure of the Peoria Ag Lab. But funding for the facility was included in an agriculture appropriations bill approved by the House Appropriations Committee.

Last year’s proposed action was opposed by both Democratic U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos and Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood.

Both lawmakers, at the time, had written a letter to the committee chairman and ranking members asking that federal funding be maintained for the Peoria Ag Lab.

More information can be found HERE.

The post Peoria Ag Lab Again Targeted For Closure appeared first on 1470 WMBD.