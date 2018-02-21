Peoria Attempts To Prevent Flooding

The City of Peoria is stacking sand bags near the river front to prevent flooding.

“We are just doing are standard procedure,” Scott Reeise, the City’s Director of Public Works said.

Reeise said the main goal is protect the river station, which is an historic building.

The wall extends along Water St. from behind Martinis to Liberty St; then from Liberty St. to the Sw. Water St. Parking lot.

It’s four feet high, according to Reeise and will be made up of about 500 tons of sand.

“That gives us a foot of free board so we should be ale to withstand anything up to 29 feet,” Reeise explained.

The National Weather Service predicts the river to rise to 27-feet-and-nine-inches.

Workers began filling and pilling sand bags around 9:30 a.m. Reeise said creating the wall of sand bags is about an eight-hour process.

“The parking lot underneath the old Riverfront Village will flood,” Reeise said. “It floods at 22 feet. So we will see that…the 300 block of Water St. If it gets to 27-feet-and-nine-inches, we are making sure we are protected up to that.”

Much of the River front area will be blocked off in case of flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, flooding at level would affect Peoria’s riverfront, homes and streets in Rome and Chillicothe and some streets in East Peoria.

