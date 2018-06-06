Peoria Bomb Squad Called To Pekin Residence

Several police agencies, including the Peoria Bomb Squad, have gathered around a residence near 13th and Broadway in Pekin.

Pekin Public Information Officer Billie Ingles said officers executing a search warrant discovered what is believed to be “an incendiary device.” Ingles could not indicate the exact location within the residence the device was found.

Ingles also did not indicate the nature of the search warrant.

“(Officers) have evacuated the area around the residence that might be affected,” Ingles said. “Other than that, nobody’s in danger.”

Ingles says there were people in the house when officers arrived with the search warrant. There is no indication if anyone is in custody.

The investigation continues.

