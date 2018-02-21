Peoria County Deputy Injured In Crash

A crash on I-474 injured a police officer Tuesday night.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office confirms one of its deputies sustained minor injuries around 10:40 p.m. in an accident near the Route 116 exit.

The deputy was assisting a motorist on the shoulder when it was hit by another vehicle.

Sheriff Brian Asbell says Dawntie Servello, 35, of Lincoln, was arrested by Illinois State Police on multiple charges including DUI and resisting arrest.

The deputy was treated and released at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.

Servello was released from jail after posting bond.

