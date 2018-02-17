Peoria County Man Breaches Security At PIA

The actions of a Peoria County man forced a nearly four-hour closure of the Peoria International Airport and the cancellation of all morning flights.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and airport officials say Justin Deemie, 27, whose last known address was in Laura, is in custody and hospitalized at a Peoria hospital. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

Deemie allegedly unsuccessfully attempted to ram a stolen vehicle into the front of PIA’s main terminal around 3 a.m. Saturday. Deemie then entered the building and forced his way into a secured area which alerted airport operations and a Peoria County sheriff’s deputy on duty at the airport.

Deemie reportedly spent seven minutes in the secured area before trying to break into a deputy’s vehicle parked in front of the terminal building. Several Peoria County deputies arrested Deemie in the airport’s parking lot.

Peoria Police Bomb Squad and TSA officials completed a sweep of the airport and the grounds and the terminal building was reopened at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say they believe this is an isolated incident.

