Peoria County Man Killed In Tractor Accident

A Brimfield man was crushed to death after a tractor tipped on top of him.

The Peoria County coroner says James Groeper, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 6632 N. Eden Road in rural Peoria County at 2:48 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses say Groeper was attempting to load his 1951 John Deere G tractor onto a flatbed trailer, when for unknown reasons, the tractor lurched forward and tipped backwards and upside-down, pinning Groeper underneath. A tow truck was called to lift the tractor off Groeper.

Coroner Jaime Harwood says Groeper was likely killed instantly of severe traumatic crush injuries. There will be no autopsy.

