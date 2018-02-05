Peoria Crews Prep For Heavier Snow

The City of Peoria will be under a Winter Weather Advisory noon-midnight Monday.

With heavier snow in the forecast over the next few days, Peoria Public Works’ Sie Maroon says the city’s snowfighters will be working around the clock.

“We’re gonna start out treating (with salt), plowing all of the arterial routes, keeping those open,” said Maroon.

The latest forecast for Peoria is calling for snow accumulation of 4-6 inches between 2:00-9:00 p.m. Monday, with the heaviest snow expected between 3:00-7:00 p.m.

Maroon says it will likely take a bit longer for crews to get to the residential areas, once the snow starts.

“There’s gonna be a delay there unfortunately because of the amount, not because of the duration. This is going to be a short, heavy impact type of snow,” said Maroon.

He expects street crews will start plowing the residential areas late Monday night, or early Tuesday.

“We’ll work on getting those opened up for travelers going to work, going to school, places like that,” said Maroon.

