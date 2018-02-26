Peoria Firefighters Called To Vacant Home

Fire crews were called to a vacant home Sunday night.

Peoria Fire and Rescue responded to a fire call just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of S. Livingston.

The story and a half home at 1509 S. Livingston was filled with smoke, and fire was found on the first floor.

Due to the volume of the fire, extra crews were called to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Neighboring homes were not damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

