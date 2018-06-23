Peoria Garage Engulfed In Flames

A two stall detached garage in South Peoria was razed after it was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were dispatched to 2004 W. Malone St. at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Crews arriving at the scene reported the roof of the structure had already collapsed by the time they arrived two minutes later.

The blaze was under control and extinguished in 15 minutes. There were no injuries. City code enforcement was called to the scene and the garage was razed.

Neighbors reported the residence at the address had been vacant for some time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

