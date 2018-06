Peoria firefighters were called to a home in the 1100 block of N.E. Glendale Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews found light smoke coming from the home, and all the residents outside when they arrived.

The homeowner told firefighters he thought the fire was coming from the attic.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

