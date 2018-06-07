Peoria Homicide Victim Identified

We now know the name of Peoria’s most recent homicide victim.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Timothy Jackson, 43, was found dead Thursday morning in the driver’s seat of his car. It appeared Jackson was shot multiple times, but the exact number is not known.

First responders found Jackson slumped over the wheel of his car while responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of W. Wilcox.

Officers had gone to the scene on a ShotSpotter alert of seven rounds fired in the area.

Jackson lived at an address on North Dechman and is the city’s tenth homicide victim this year.

Peoria Police continue to investigate.

