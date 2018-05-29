Peoria Leaders Gather For Special Meeting

Local policy makers and school leaders are gathering at Dozer Park Wednesday. Peoria City Clerk Beth Ball coordinated the “Leadership Connections” meet up.

“We were all elected basically by the same people, but we serve them in different ways. We get together to socialize and get to know one-another better and form relationships,” Ball said.

Members of the Peoria Public School’s Board of Education, Dunlap District School Board, Pleasure Driveway and Park District Board, Peoria County Board and county elected ffficials, area state representatives, Illinois Central College Board of Trustees, City of Peoria elected officials and City Council member, township officials and CEO’s of each public body will be on hand.

“I think it is just important for all of us to get together, talk, socialize and find out each other’s stories,” Ball said.

Expenses are covered by private funds.

Ball says it will be a chance for local leaders to also talk policy.

They have been holding the meetings for the past five years and she describes them as, “beneficial.”

Leadership Connections is a private, social occasion and the public is not invited.

It will take place prior to the Peoria Chiefs game.

