Peoria Native Appointed Acting IEMA Director

Brig. Gen. William “Robbie” Robertson has been appointed acting director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Robertson’s appointment was announced Friday by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Robertson is chief of the staff for the Air National Guard. He previously was commander of the 182nd Airlift Wing based at the Peoria International Airport.

“I’m confident Gen. Robertson’s decades of leadership experience in both wartime and domestic operations will ensure IEMA continues to fulfill its critical public safety mission,” Rauner said in a news release issued by his office.

“It is an honor and privilege to be chosen to lead the state’s emergency management efforts, but, even more so, it is a tremendous responsibilty,” Robertson is quoted in the same news release. “Every agency within Illinois, at every level of government, has a responsibility for planning for emergencies and when needed, responding quickly and effectively. Being at the center, coordinating those efforts, is vitally important and a ‘no fail’ contract we hold with the people of Illinois. I look forward to joining an outstanding team of professionals at IEMA and continuing the great work this agency does for the citizens of Illinois.”

A Peoria native, Robertson earned a B.S. in criminal justice from Bradley University and an associate degree in police science technology from Illinois Central College. He is a graduate of Air War College and Air Command and Staff College.

Robertson began his military career in 1980 by enlisting as a security policeman with the 182nd Tactical Air Support Group. He later became a pilot and served in many roles, including forward air controller, air liaison officer and aircraft commander. Robertson has more than 20 years of command experience.

During Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, Robertson served as commander of the 486th Air Expeditionary Wing Operations Group.

Robertson was trained by FEMA and the U.S. Northern Command as a Dual Status Commander (DSC). During a multi-state disaster or national event, a DSC may serve in both federal and state roles to facilitate joint response.

Robertson also played a key role in the Illinois Air National Guard’s support of the Polish Air Force’s transition to the C-130 “Hercules” aircraft as well as facilitating the use of other mission capabilities of the 182nd Airlift Wing for the Polish Armed Forces.

Robertson has received more than a dozen military awards, including the Legion of Merit (with oak leaf cluster), the Bronze Star, the Air Medal, the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

The post Peoria Native Appointed Acting IEMA Director appeared first on 1470 WMBD.