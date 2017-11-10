Peoria parade among highlights of Veterans Day activities

The public is invited to numerous Peoria area events on and around Veterans Day, which is Saturday, including the 65th annual parade in Peoria.

FRIDAY

Peoria

10 a.m. Assembly in the Ruppert Center at Concordia Lutheran School at 2000 W. Glen Ave. will feature student music, student writing, a guest speaker and a flag-folding demonstration.

Canton

9:30 a.m. in the Canton High School South Gymnasium. Ceremony will include a keynote presentation by Dave Riney, performances by the high school band, chorus and students of the high school and Lincoln Elementary. Immediately after the ceremony, a monument will be dedicated in front of the high school in the name of Ted Fitz-Henry, a Navy SEAL and Canton High School graduate who died in 2004 during a training exercise to prepare for a second tour of duty in Iraq. All veterans are invited to a breakfast and social starting at 8:45 a.m. in the Canton High School cafeteria.

Glasford

10 a.m. in the high school gym at 212 Saylor St. Illini Bluffs CUSD 327 is encouraging all veterans past and present as well as community members to attend.

Marquette Heights

1:15 p.m. in the gymnasium at Georgetowne Middle School, 51 Yates Road. North Pekin/Marquette Heights District 102 program will include chorus and band performances, speeches, poems and a roll call of veterans. Program will be preceded by a coffee and cake social at 12:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

Morton

2 p.m. in the new gymnasium at Grundy Elementary School at 1100 S. Fourth Ave. The school also will acknowledge all Grundy family veterans on its website www.Grundy.Morton709.org. All students and staff are encouraged to wear patriotic colors. The ceremony will include patriotic songs, honoring the veterans of Grundy family members who are able to attend, and the presentation of colors by the Cub Scouts Pack 76.

Pekin

9:30 a.m. at Broadmoor Junior High at 501 Maywood Ave. Pekin Junior High Band will perform as the veterans enter the gymnasium, and the Broadmoor choir will also perform. Guest speaker will be Chief Master Sgt. Douglas Turner of the 264th Combat Communications Squadron. Students will share their thoughts about veterans and present a donation to Steve Saal for the Tazewell County Veteran’s Assistance Program. Students and veterans are invited to attend a breakfast from 8:45 until 9:30 a.m.

SATURDAY

Peoria Heights

8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at VFW Post 2602 in Peoria Heights. Ninth annual Veterans Breakfast hosted by state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth.

Peoria

8:30 a.m. Staging begins for the 65th Peoria Veterans Day Parade, which starts at 10 a.m. sharp at Bryan and Monroe streets near the Peoria Central Fire Station. The parade will travel down Monroe to Main Street, left on Main to Adams Street then left on Adams, concluding at the Peoria County Courthouse Plaza. A full military ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the World War I and II Memorial. The parade is sponsored and run by Quiet Pride Motorcycle Club.

11 a.m. AMVETS Post 64 at 237 NE Monroe St. will be serving a free turkey dinner to all veterans following the parade. There will be a small charge for non-veterans, so all family members are welcome.

1 p.m. in the Peoria Public Library Main Library Auditorium, a program will honor veterans while expanding the conversation around the Vietnam War generated by the new PBS documentary by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. Local Vietnam veteran Randy Prunty will discuss his service aboard a PBR patrol boat in Vietnam. At 2 p.m., Peoria musical duo Random Strangers, Steve Fairbanks and Chuck Mahieu, will play music of the Vietnam War era.

Abingdon

11 a.m. Harry E. Wiles American Legion Post 381 service on Main Street at the new Veterans Memorial. The American Legion Auxiliary will be on hand to lay a wreath in honor of the veterans. Any organization wishing to participate with a wreath is welcome to do so.

Havana

10:20 a.m. at the Mason County Courthouse courtyard. American Legion Post 138 of Havana will present the ceremony with the assistance of VFW Post 6408 of Havana.

Pekin

11 a.m. at the Tazewell County Courthouse Monument.

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Luncheon at North Pekin AMVETS Post 169 at 660 Radio City Drive in North Pekin.

Tremont

10 a.m. Dedication of the Tremont Museum and Historical Society’s new veterans display. Dedication will be on the museum’s front lawn, and there will be a flag-raising ceremony by the American Legion. The guest speaker will be Billy Pflederer, 87, an Army veteran of World War II. The new display will feature uniforms medals, photos and artifacts from Tremont residents serving in the military from the Civic War through the currently enlisted. The museum, on South Sampson Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Washburn

10:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 661 at 104 E. Parkside Drive. The Auxiliary will serve a lunch after the service.

SUNDAY

Peoria

2:30 p.m. at Soldiers Hill in Springdale Cemetery. Program will focus on the role of the family and family support for veterans and is titled “The Veteran Family … A Remembrance. A Celebration. A Dedication.” Participants will include the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the American Legion, the Midwest Central Young Marines, the Central Illinois Living Historians and the Peoria Barbershoppers. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be moved to Springdale Cemetery’s maintenance facility immediately to the right of zour entrance at 3014 N. Prospect Road.

TUESDAY

Peoria Heights

7 p.m. at Peoria Heights Congregational Church at 4906 N. Prospect Road. Veterans Day concert by the Peoria Heights Community Band with guest conductor Mike Mathews.