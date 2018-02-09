Peoria Police Chief Stepping Down, Replacement Named

Peoria Police Chief Jerry Mitchell is stepping down from his position amid a City Hall investigation into his alleged misconduct involving a female subordinate, the Peoria Journal Star reports.

The City of Peoria announced Assistant Chief Loren Marion will be named Acting Police Chief. That information was confirmed by a Peoria police spokesperson.

Mitchell has held the position since being named interim chief in June 2014.

The paper reports City Hall was investigating Mitchell after complaints of alleged “inappropriate behavior” with a female employee. Sources told the Journal Star that Mitchell stepped down under pressure as the investigation was wrapping up.

That City of Peoria did not mention the investigation in its press release.

“It’s been an honor to serve the citizens of our community, but it is time to move on to new opportunities,” Mitchell said in statement included in the press release. “The department will continue their legacy of outstanding service.”

City Manager Patrick Urich included in the statement, “I would like to thank Chief Mitchell for his more than 27 years of service to the Peoria Police Department. I wish him well in the future as he pursues other options.

“The Peoria Police Department will continue to move forward and provide the highest quality of service to the residents and visitors of Peoria,” Acting Chief Loren Marion added

