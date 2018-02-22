Peoria Police Officer No Longer Employed After Controversy

Former Peoria police officer, Jeremy Layman, is no longer on the force.

He came under fire for a controversial Facebook post in January.

City Manager Patrick Urich’s office issued a statement Thursday afternoon announcing his unemployment.

He called it a “personnel matter” and wouldn’t release any other details.

Layman was seen wearing a t-shirt on his Facebook page. It says he’s a member of the B.D.R.T. baby daddy removal team. Local Activist Chama St. Louis says she became aware of the postings after a friend shared it.

“Typically these things don’t just happen. I think there is a history of things that a person does when they have racial bias or they’re racist, that plays over a matter of time,” she said.

In a conversation with another Facebook user Layman is commenting about the Kroger grocery store closings on the East Bluff. He said, “I’ve taken the reports. It’s the thefts. The store just happens to be more accessible to the thieves’ location. One on Wisconsin has a habitual theft that will steal every bit of baby formula when they get it in stock.”

The local NAACP president says another quote labeling residents in South Peoria as Democrats is disturbing.

Peoria Police Chief Jerry Mitchell would only say we are aware of the image that was on social media and we are looking into it.

Layman was cleared of misconduct and obstructing charges in 2010. The Journal Star reports the charges were in connection with the beating and tasing of Andrew Smith of Brimfield in 2008. The incident followed a high-speed chase that ended at the foot of Abingdon Street hill. Layman was accused of turning off the video camera inside his squad car during the struggle to arrest Smith.

