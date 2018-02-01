Peoria Police Officer Shot, Suspect Dead

A Peoria Police officer has been shot.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of SW Jefferson, near Apple.

The shooting followed a traffic stop at another location.

The suspect fled the scene. During a short foot pursuit the officer was shot, and returned fire.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson tells news partner 25 News that the officer was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, listed in stable condition.

The suspect was struck at the scene and killed.

Due to the shooting, the police have closed off Jefferson from Garden to Warren. Apple and Leland are both blocked between Adams and Jefferson.

We will have more on this developing story.

