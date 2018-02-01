Peoria Police Officer Shot
By 1470 WMBD
Feb 1, 2018 @ 5:00 AM

A Peoria Police officer has been shot.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of West Jefferson, near Apple.

The condition of the officer is unknown at this time, but they have been taken to the hospital.

News partner 25 News reports a male suspect is at large, but there was no description available.

Due to the shooting, the police have closed off Jefferson from Garden to Warren, Apple/Jefferson, Apple/Adams, Leland/Jefferson and Leland/Adams.

We will have more on this developing story.

