Peoria Police Search For Missing Siblings

The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 10 and 12 year old siblings.

Dru Harvey (10) and his sister Aleigha Harvey (12) were last seen just before midnight Tuesday in the 600 block of Wayne Street.

Dru Harvey is a black male, 4-foot 2, 60 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow striped shirt.

Aleigha Harvey is a black female, 5-foot-tall, and 80 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at (309) 673-4521.

