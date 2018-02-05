Peoria Public Schools Cancels After-School Activities
By 1470 WMBD
|
Feb 5, 2018 @ 11:01 AM

Due to predicted heavy snowfall after 3:00 p.m. today, Peoria Public Schools has cancelled all after-school activities for Monday, February 5, 2018.

All schools will dismiss at regular time, however after-school activity buses will not operate. Varsity athletic and activity teams should check in with coaches to find out if practice schedules have changed or are cancelled.

All primary and middle school activities are cancelled today.

