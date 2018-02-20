Peoria Recovery Project Planned For April

(WEEK)- Are you or a loved one struggling with an opioid addiction? If so, there’s a big event coming up this spring aimed at getting you the help you need.

It’s a grassroots effort spearheaded by a local woman who lost her son, Cody, to an overdose back in 2016.

“Cody was a very kind and loving young man who always tried to help people, even if he couldn’t help himself. So, our family rose from our pain and decided not to let Cody’s death be in vain,” Sharon Harkless shares.

In addition to starting the group Cody’s Crusaders https://www.facebook.com/Crusaders4Cody/, Harkless also approached Peoria City leaders with a plan, and they got on board. Together at a press conference they announced a free, one day event for addicts and their loved ones at the Peoria Civic Center this April. It will include guest speakers, training on administering nalaxone (or Narcan,) counselors, financial assistance, job readiness resources, and more, all under one roof.

It’s something Peoria leaders say is needed as they continue to see a rise in drug overdoses.

“On average we have an overdose every 25 hours, and the average age has been around their mid 30’s,” reveals Acting Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion.

In fact, proof that the opioid epidemic is getting worse here in Central Illinois, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says his office saw 32 drug overdose deaths in 2016. Then in 2017 they saw that number almost double to 65. And, so far this year, Harwood says they’ve been averaging two to three overdose deaths a week. If that keeps up, Peoria County is on track for between 104 and 156 fatal overdoses this year.

Of course it’s more than just numbers to those who’ve lost a loved one, including Harkless, which is why she’s passionate about erasing the stigmas about drug addiction and wants to remind people that it can happen to anyone, any age, of any background. But, she’s also determined to help them get access to available help at this upcoming event.

“Sharon has taken this awareness to the next level, and the next level of awareness is action. And we need action,” Jamie Harwood states.

The Peoria Recovery Project will take place Saturday, April 21st. It’s an open house from 9AM to 4PM.

For more information:

https://www.facebook.com/PeoriaRecoveryProject/

PEORIARECOVERYPROJECT@GMAIL.COM

The post Peoria Recovery Project Planned For April appeared first on 1470 WMBD.