Peoria Sears Store Will Stay Open

The Sears location in Peoria’s Northwoods Mall is not among the latest list of stores to be closed by Sears Holdings.

Announcing its first-quarter losses of $424 million Thursday, the struggling retailer said it had identified about 100 stores that are no longer turning a profit with 72 of those locations to be closed soon.

The company later announced it had informed associates at 15 Kmart stores and 48 Sears stores that those locations will be closing in early September of 2018.

While the Peoria Sears location is not included on the list, the closings do include a Kmart in Rockford and Illinois Sears stores in Vernon Hills, Aurora, Gurnee and Springfield.

Sears Holdings said eligible associates impacted by the store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.

