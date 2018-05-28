Peoria Shooting Investigation Underway

Peoria police are investigating an overnight shooting.

ShotSpotter activation indicated the shooting may have occurred near the RiverPlex around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Scanner traffic later stated officers located evidence of a shooting near the entrance to the RiverPlex at Eaton and Water Streets and in a nearby Caterpillar parking lot.

Scanner traffic also indicated two victims were taken by private vehicle to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. There was no information on the condition of the reported victims.

A suspect vehicle was being sought. No official information has been released.

