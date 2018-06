Peoria Police say a 15-year-old was shot in the back inside their vehicle just before 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Hinton Avenue.

Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says the window of the vehicle was also shot out.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody.

Police are investigating.

