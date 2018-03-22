Peoria Teen Sentenced To 25 Years For Summer Shooting

A Peoria teenager was sentenced to 25 years in prison after shooting another person as a 16-year-old.

The Journal Star reports Nissan Blakes, 17, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of aggravated battery as part of a deal with Peoria County prosecutors.

The deal saw unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of attempted first-degree murder dropped. Without the deal, he faced at least 31 years behind bars. With the deal, his maximum possible sentence was 30 years.

Blakes was convicted of shooting another person on June 1, 2017 in the 1100 block of East McClure Avenue. The incident occurred during multiple shootings that left one dead and nine injured.

Blakes must serve 85 percent of his sentence, meaning that with nine months in custody, he could get out of prison in 20 years.

