Peoria – A Third World Country?!?!

Last week a new Facebook friend of mine was in town for a visit, we talked shop, exchanged stories, he said I had a beautiful family, laughed…basically had a pretty good time and got some business done in addition. Here’s the rub…he posted something on Facebook that ended with him sitting at the airport saying…get me out of this third world country. Dude…c’mon now.

So the reason behind it, and I’ll paraphrase, while he was waiting for his flight to board he stepped inside the airport bar, ordered up a beer and sat waiting. A woman looking at his empty beer can commented something along the lines of ‘I don’t know how you drink that sweet beer’. Now I’ve never had the beer that is the subject of conversation so I have no idea if it’s sweet or not, but because someone made the statement…he mentioned Peoria as a ‘Third World Country’.

Here’s where I step up, puff my chest out in pride of our city and say ‘hang on one cotton pickin’ second!’ First, if the woman was in the airport bar with him…there’s a good chance that, like him, she isn’t from Peoria so don’t pin that label on us because of a random comment from a stranger. Second, people from Peoria really don’t give a rip what kind of beer you’re drinking, we are actually more likely to sit down and strike up a friendly conversation. See, we have all kinds of places that brew different types and styles of beer here so if anything we might ask a question about it…but not likely to criticize your choice. We’re a friendly city, we drink all types of beer, whiskey, or any other type of beverage, and we like to talk to people.

So instead of calling him names for calling our wonderful city a third world country, I’ll do as they say in the south when someone says something that isn’t really correct or they really have no clue about….’Bless your heart’.