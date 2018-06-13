Honoring the red, white and blue.

The City of Peoria will hold a Flag Day celebration Wednesday evening in Constitution Garden, at the foot of Morton Avenue.

The Peoria County Honor Guard will post the flag at 5:00 p.m.

A ceremony featuring patriotic music and the pledge of allegiance begins at 6:00.

Peoria City Councilman Eric Turner will emcee the event. Pastor Cleveland Thomas will provide the invocation.

Lee Wegner will lead those in attendance in “God Bless America” at the start of the program, and the “Star Spangled Banner” before the Pause for the Pledge at 6:00. The Pause for the Pledge, a pause to reaffirm the allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, will conclude the program.

A benediction will be provided by Pastor Thomas. The American Legion Firing Squad will provide a 21-gun salute and Taps.

Members from the Peoria Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, chartered in Peoria in 1896, will participate in the ceremony.

Sharon Williams, Peoria County Board member, will read “Old Glory”.

South-dash-West Kiwanis will accept a Proclamation form the City of Peoria, recognizing their purchase of the banners and the American flag since the inception of Constitution Garden.

Thirteen banners, representing the original 13 colonies, will be raised- and then “Old Glory” in which the 13 colonies coalesced into the 13 stars on the the flag.

There will be a salute by the Sons of the American Revolution in period costume; “Our Flag” from the Constitution Garden Committee; and the Pause for the Pledge, when across the country millions of people are simultaneously renewing their Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag.

Citizens are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and American flags needing to be retired.

The post Peoria To Hold Flag Day Celebration appeared first on 1470 WMBD.