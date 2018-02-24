Peoria To Repair Allen/Willow Knolls Intersection

(WEEK) –The changing weather patterns continue causing potholes to be more of a nuisance in central Illinois and officials say one intersection takes priority.

If you drive around Peoria, odds are, you’ll occasionally pass through the Willow Knolls / Allen Road intersection; and when you do, you’ll notice it.

Sounds like loud thumps, and the feel of sudden jolts are familiar to those passing through the Peoria intersection.

“It’s just a nuisance,” said Doug Feger, Service Manager at the nearby Jaguar of Peoria.

He, his employees, and his customers have been suffering with it for a while.

He says it’s “something we’ve dealt with for a number of years now. It seems like the last two, maybe three years.”

If you take a stroll across the intersection, you can certainly feel and hear the clatter of the bumps.

“We’ve had customers voice their opinion about it as well as employees,” said Feger. Adding that some employees have “changed their routes, instead of coming that way ’cause the road is so rough.”

Drivers say they’ve had enough, and the city and county have as well.

“For too long we have just put our hands at our head and just said ‘we don’t have money to do this’,” said Andrew Rand, Chairman, of the Peoria County Board.

Friday, Peoria city and county leaders revealed joint plans to fix the intersection in 2018, rather than wait several more years as originally planned.

“The truth is … we have to find a way to do this and you have to have the will to do it; and when you have the will to do it, you’ll find the money,” added Rand.

So how is the project being done ahead of it’s original schedule?

County officials say to get the project complete, they will transfer jurisdiction of the intersection to the city so there’s one lead agency on the project.

It will cost $3.6 million, which will be split 50/50 between the county and the city.

The city will design and construct the intersection.

Officials said that no county or city bridge projects will be compromised as a result.

The plan still needs approval by both political bodies.

The plan is to start on the project by summer and have it finished by fall.

In order to get it done in 2018, the county will loan the city their 50-percent to be paid back over 10 years.

