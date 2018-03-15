Peoria Unemployment Rate Down

January’s unemployment rate was down in 11 of the 14 metro areas of the state.

Peoria’s jobless rate in January was 5.3 percent, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, compared to 7.7 percent in January 2017.

“It is encouraging that more people are finding jobs,” said IDES Director Jeff May. “In fact, job growth has become more widespread across the state.”

IDES reports Peoria gained 2,100 non-farm jobs from January 2017 through January 2018.

The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

The statewide jobless rate in January was 5.3 percent, compared to 6.1 percent in January 2017.

Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in January 2017 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak.

