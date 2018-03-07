Peoria Will Soon Seek Funds To Fight CSO

The City of Peoria will soon be sending an added utility bill to Peoria residents and businesses, helping cover the up to $300 million cost of combating combined sewage overflow.

That’s coupled with about $17 million of backlogged sewage-related projects.

City Manager Patrick Urich said the bills will begin going out this summer.

“And start July 1,” Urich said. “What we may end up doing is we are going to have a discussion with sanitary district and see if there is a way to couple it with the current sanitary bills that go out to everybody.”

City Council voted on the measure after local stakeholders began discussing ways to pay for combined sewage overflow in 2015.

“This is a credible way to apply this…You can apply across entire city. We are sending out an informational packet to all property owners,” Urich explained.

Urich said Peoria City Council will be meeting at the end of March to discuss possible credit plans.

“If you are able to go out and work on your property and capture water so it doesn’t go into streets, we will give you credit for it,” Urich explained.

Urich says the city has been negotiating with the federal government for the better part of a decade. It originally wanted the city to spend about $500 million to combat combined sewage overflow.

“The EPA may have loan programs, low cost loans. But he obligation is still falling to the locals to comply with the clean water act,” Urich said.

More information about combined sewage overflow, as well as ways you can save money on the utility are HERE.

