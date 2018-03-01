One of the newest members of the Peoria Zoo has a name.

More than 3,100 people voted to name the new, baby giraffe Zara. Zara was born in January and has already sprouted well past her initial 5’11” in height.

Visitors to the zoo’s website chose Zara from six potential names.

“It means princess in Arabic,” Zoo Director Yvonne Strode explained.

Strode says Zara is very attached to her mother and always looking for ways to stay occupied.

Every vote cost a dollar with money going to the Giraffe Conservation Fund, as well as the Peoria Zoo.

“Feeding them is just the first cost we have,” Strode said. “Another is enrichment. Giving them something to do. Something to think about it.”

Strode says the other half of the money raised will be sent to Africa. It will go towards efforts of keeping giraffes safe from poachers, as well as a dwindling natural habitat.

Zara will be ready to greet the public this Spring, and appeared very friendly.

The post Peoria Zoo’s New Giraffe Named Zara appeared first on 1470 WMBD.