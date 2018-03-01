Pere Marquette Complex Open And Operational

Peoria’s Pere Marquette Hotel remains open for business, taking new reservations.

Bob Howard, Court Appointed Receiver for the Pere Marquette Hotel and the Courtyard by Marriott, issued a statement Thursday about the property’s future.

Howard’s full statement:

“It is my expectation that the Marriott Pere Marquette Hotel and the Courtyard will remain open and operating as normal for the foreseeable future, regardless of foreclosure proceedings. We are working to stablize the hotels and to attract new guests. Marriott recently agreed to accept reservations through the end of July and we expect that system to reopen soon. We expect to have a long-term solution in place before then. While we understand that the legal predicament of the hotels may cause some concerns for prospective guests, we are confident in our ability to accomodate guests and events at the Marriott Pere Marquette and the Courtyard.”

The hotels were put into foreclosure after developer Gary Matthews and the property’s largest investor, Indure Build-to-Core Fund, failed to come to an agreement.

Judge Katherine Gorman recently ruled against Matthews and for Indure Build-to-Core. The $33.9 million order came after Matthews’

efforts to refinance the Pere Marquette over the past several years.

The city of Peoria also loaned Matthews over $8 million to purchase the Pere Marquette Hotel and Courtyard by Marriott.

