Am I the Only Person Who Hasn’t Started Holiday Shopping?

Yes here we are 11 days from Christmas and guess who has not bought one thing yet??? Yup, this girl. It’s not that I don’t like Christmas or giving gifts it’s just bills are inconveniently taking the money I want to shop with. lol Here is the thing, I think even if it’s something you made or wrote etc; that is really what the true meaning of the holidays are. I know it seems cliche but it really is the thought that counts. Anyone rich or blue collar should just cherish the time and memories made with family. Now in case my husbands reading this-I still want the stuffed unicorn from Despicable me 3, just sayin’ lol

Who else has not even started shopping yet?