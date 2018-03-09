Pet Dies In Peoria Fire

Peoria Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a house fire just before noon Thursday in the 3300 block of NE Madison Avenue.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire venting from a main floor bedroom window.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire. Crews found a family cat inside, and were unable to resuscitate it.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injures were reported.

