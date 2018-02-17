PIA Reopened After Security Issue

The Peoria International Airport was closed Saturday morning and traffic to the airport was stopped along Dirksen Parkway.

Airport Director Gene Olson tells 1470 and 100.3 WMBD someone entered the airport early Saturday morning at a time when there were no passengers around.

“He accessed the building and penetrated into the secured areas,” Olson said. “He was apprehended almost immediately.”

“There were no injuries. No one was really in any kind of jeopardy of being injured or anything like that,” Olson said.

Olson said all morning flights are canceled.

The terminal building was reopened as of 7 a.m. Saturday after authorities completed a sweep of the airport and the grounds.

Olson advises passengers to re-book their flights through their airline.

