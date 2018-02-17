PIA Reopened After Security Issue
By 1470 WMBD
|
Feb 17, 2018 @ 8:00 AM

The Peoria International Airport was closed Saturday morning and traffic to the airport was stopped along Dirksen Parkway.

Airport Director Gene Olson tells 1470 and 100.3 WMBD someone entered the airport early Saturday morning at a time when there were no passengers around.

“He accessed the building and penetrated into the secured areas,” Olson said. “He was apprehended almost immediately.”

“There were no injuries. No one was really in any kind of jeopardy of being injured or anything like that,” Olson said.

Olson said all morning flights are canceled.

The terminal building was reopened as of 7 a.m. Saturday after authorities completed a sweep of the airport and the grounds.

Olson advises passengers to re-book their flights through their airline.

The post PIA Reopened After Security Issue appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

Related Content

Peoria County Man Breaches Security At PIA
Security Issue Closes Peoria Airport
Varna Man Allegedly Threatens Midland High School
Magnitude-7.5 Earthquake Slams Central Mexico
Sheriff: Office Got 20 Calls About Florida Suspect
Eureka Woman Killed In Woodford County Crash
Comments