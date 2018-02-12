We Played Yes or Gobblygoop this morning, here are the answers

It’s time for “Yes or B.S.” We give you a statement, and you decide YES, it’s true . . . or NO, it’s total B.S.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any “demonstration events” at the Olympics this year. That’s where an obscure sport is added to see if people like it. You have to guess if these are real demonstration events from PREVIOUS years . . .

1. Snowball fighting.

Gobblygoop… It’s never been an Olympic sport . . . even though it absolutely should be.

2. Ski ballet . . . a.k.a., dancing on skis.

Yes: It was a demonstration event at the Winter Olympics in 1988 and 1992. It never became an official Olympic sport, because organizers decided it wasn’t athletic enough. (Here’s a German guy’s ski ballet run from the 1988 games.)

3. Sled dog racing.

Yes: It’s still not an official Olympic sport, but it was a demonstration event in 1932, 1952, and 1994.

4. Speed skiing, where skiers just bomb it straight down a hill as fast as possible.

Yes: They hit speeds over 140 miles an hour during the 1992 Olympics. But it got pulled after a skier from Switzerland DIED during a practice run.

5. Ice fishing.

Gobblygoop… It’s never been an Olympic sport. Regular fishing was an unofficial sport at the Summer Olympics in 1900.