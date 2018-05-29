Please Wait To Be Seated…Sir…Sir…SIR?
By Dr. Chris Michaels
|
May 29, 2018 @ 2:31 PM

We’ve all seen this sign at one time or another…’Please wait to be seated’.  Seems self explanatory doesn’t it?  Is there a time limit on how long you wait to seated?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

photo by Chris Michaels At Least People Were Remembering A Pigeon Tried to Break Into The Wolf Studios Although Illegal, You Can Smoke Pot In NYC Photo by Chris Michaels I Wore Out My Remote Control How Scared Would You Be To See A Baseball Coming At You at 105mph? Dr Chris Offers To Walk Meghan Markle Down The Aisle
Comments