Police Catch a Shoplifter Because He Always Takes the Exact Same Escape Route
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Mar 20, 2018 @ 6:46 AM

This guy is in jail specifically because of his remarkable lack of creativity.

There’s a 30-year-old guy from Seattle who has robbed the same Costco a few times recently.  And he always does the same thing:  He grabs some electronics and heads out through the same emergency exit.

So when the security guards spotted him in the store along with two women on Wednesday, they called the cops.

And the cops just patiently waited outside of that one emergency exit.

So when the guy and the women busted through the doors with computers and vacuum cleaners in their hands, a bunch of cops were standing there, waiting to arrest them. Surprise!

 

The guy was arrested for robbery charges, because he had a knife on him.  The women were both arrested on theft charges.  The Seattle police, who’ve GOT JOKES apparently, said they were arrested, quote, “in bulk.”

