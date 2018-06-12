Police Explain Suspicious Charges
By 1470 WMBD
|
Jun 12, 2018 @ 5:00 PM

A Burger King in Pekin made late transactions, but they appear to be legitimate.

The Pekin Police Department says started receiving complaints June 11 from residents about a Pekin Burger King suspiciously charging them.

Police found out an electronic card reader malfunctioned for several weeks causing a backlog of purchases, which led to all of them being made on the same day.

Pekin Police released a statement on Facebook explaining the issue.

An investigation further showed no fraud had taken place.

Police said customers can still contact the investigation unit at 477-2340 if they believe charges are fraudulent.

